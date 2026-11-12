logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
FOOD & WINE

Wine & Dine Festival-goers return for more as Gourmet Month boosts HK dining scene

FOOD & WINE
16 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
The innovative abalone burger
The innovative abalone burger

Hong Kong Gourmet Month is giving restaurants a boost following the Wine & Dine Festival, with a Michelin three-star restaurant expecting business to grow by up to 10 percent this month and some festivalgoers returning to sample more dishes.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Organized by the Hong Kong Tourism Board in collaboration with the catering industry, the month-long campaign brings dining offers and special experiences to more than 400 restaurants and bars across the city.

Adam Wong at the Wine & Dine Festival.
Adam Wong at the Wine & Dine Festival.

Forum Restaurant, renowned for its signature Ah Yat Abalone and more than five decades of history, introduced an innovative abalone burger at the Festival. Executive chef Adam Wong Lung-to said the event attracted enthusiastic crowds, with some visitors expressing interest in dining at the restaurant after trying the burger.

Wong said he and other industry operators had observed a noticeable recovery in the catering trade in the second half of the year, with Gourmet Month providing a further boost and he expects the restaurant's business to increase by around 10 percent year-on-year in November.

Meanwhile, Maxim's Group said its Maxim's Boulevard at the Festival attracted strong foot traffic, with several event-exclusive dishes receiving positive feedback. The group is considering adding some of the popular items to its regular menus, including Hong Kong-style milk tea tarts and butter rice cakes inspired by traditional candy and coconut wrap.

Hong Kong-style milk tea tarts
Hong Kong-style milk tea tarts

It believes the brand exposure and positive dining experiences generated by the Festival could encourage customers to visit its restaurants and outlets in the future.

Edward Leung Hei, chairman of the Hong Kong Feast and Retreat Association, said this year's Festival — alongside other major events held around the same period — had created a synergistic effect and encouraged visitors to explore local food across different districts and helped restaurants turn increased foot traffic into spending.

Leung expects Hong Kong Gourmet Month to benefit the catering sector further, noting that business generated through the DiningCity reservation platform at restaurants under his management has risen by around 20 percent since the start of November.

Gourmet MonthHKTBWine & Dine FestivalForum RestaurantMaxim's

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Dim sum at Lin Heung Lau in Tsim Sha Tsui.
After dark, Hong Kong is still hungry
FOOD & WINE
09-11-2026 21:32 HKT
Over 170,000 attendees celebrate at expanded Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival
NEWS
02-11-2026 20:11 HKT
Wine & Dine Festival enters final day amid surging sales
NEWS
01-11-2026 21:24 HKT
EcoCeres partners with Wine & Dine Festival to transform cooking oil waste into SAF
NEWS
28-10-2026 21:24 HKT
HK to host Consensus flagship conference for three years under HKTB and CoinDesk partnership
NEWS
27-10-2026 21:21 HKT
Bordeaux and Burgundy to take center stage at Wine & Dine Festival 2026
NEWS
22-10-2026 16:07 HKT
HKTB launches movie tourism guide featuring 50 films and over 100 filming locations
NEWS
21-10-2026 20:19 HKT
HKTB to plan further ahead as flagship event funding becomes permanent
NEWS
07-10-2026 20:03 HKT
HKTB extends free Halloween night rides to six days for revelers
NEWS
06-10-2026 19:52 HKT
Human experience and oversight remain an important part of Maxim’s mooncake production despite growing automation.
Inside Maxim's mooncake factory: where technology meets tradition
FOOD & WINE
18-09-2026 06:00 HKT
This screengrab from video footage by CTI obtained via AFPTV on November 9, 2026 shows Alice Huang (2nd R in pink), a Chinese executive linked to the data centre company called Megaspeed, attending a dinner hosted by Nvidia's chief executive and co-founder Jensen Huang (2nd L in black back facing camera) at a restaurant in Taipei on May 22, 2025, during Computex, the island's top tech expo. AFP
Old high school records suggest Alice Huang is 49, early Shanghai photos surface
FINANCE
11-11-2026 11:32 HKT
(File photo)
Hong Kong rejects 455 domestic helper visa applications over suspected job-hopping
NEWS
23 hours ago
File Photo/Reuters
Reports say Jensen Huang's wife and reported mistress were both in Taiwan during two visits
WORLD
11-11-2026 06:54 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.