logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
FOOD & WINE

When five elements meet 24 Michelin stars

FOOD & WINE
17 hours ago

by

Marco Lam

logo
logo
logo

As Macau prepares for the excitement of its Grand Prix weekend, another kind of artistry will take center stage, this time in the kitchen.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Galaxy Macau will bring together 12 acclaimed chefs associated with a combined 24 Michelin stars, alongside three award-winning mixologists, for the fourth edition of Galaxy Stars of Gastronomy on November 20 and 21.

Held at the resort's Cabana, the outdoor culinary festival will unfold across three sessions, offering guests an opportunity to experience the creativity of some of Asia's most celebrated culinary talents in an intimate, open-air setting.

At the heart of this year's celebration is the philosophy of the Five Elements — Metal, Wood, Water, Fire and Earth — which will serve as inspiration for a series of specially curated dishes.

Each element represents a different culinary expression. Wood evokes freshness and vitality, while Metal emphasizes precision and purity. Water explores depth and umami, Fire celebrates transformation through cooking techniques, and Earth draws on comforting, rich flavors.

Working in small groups, the participating chefs will reinterpret these concepts through their individual culinary traditions, bringing together ingredients, techniques and perspectives from across the region.

Among the visiting talents are Julien Royer of Singapore's three-Michelin-starred Odette, Jimmy Lim of three-starred JL Studio in Taichung and Darren Teoh of two-starred Dewakan in Kuala Lumpur.

They will be joined by Hiroyasu Kawate of Tokyo's Florilège, Vianney Massot of Beijing's BLACKSWAN and Eom Taejun of Seoul's Solbam.

Representing Galaxy Macau and StarWorld Hotel are familiar names including Umberto Bombana of 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA, Vicky Cheng of VEA and Estuary, and Masaaki Miyakawa of Sushi Miyakawa and Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa.

Also taking part are Xu Jingye of Shanghai's 102 House and Galaxy Macau's House of Origin, Chan Chek Keong of Feng Wei Ju, and Galaxy Macau's pastry and bakery specialist Yam Lok Hin.

Rather than a conventional restaurant experience, the festival invites diners to observe culinary craftsmanship at close range, with dishes prepared in front of guests and opportunities to interact with the chefs.

The experience extends beyond food, with three prominent mixologists contributing their interpretations of the Five Elements through cocktails and non-alcoholic creations.

Andrew Ho of Guangzhou's Hope & Sesame, named Asia's Best Bar in the 2026 Asia's 50 Best Bars awards, will join Shelley Tai of Hong Kong's Mius, which ranked No. 36 on the same list. Completing the trio is Nokoy Mak of Long Bar at Raffles at Galaxy Macau.

Their creations will complement the culinary offerings, introducing another layer of flavor and creativity to the experience.

With live performances and an al fresco atmosphere, Galaxy Stars of Gastronomy seeks to bring fine dining into a more relaxed and engaging setting, where guests can discover the personalities and inspirations behind the dishes.

The event also highlights Macau's growing gastronomic identity as a UNESCO-designated Creative City of Gastronomy, bringing together culinary traditions from across Asia in a city long known for its distinctive blend of cultures.

Galaxy Stars of Gastronomy 2026 takes place on November 20 from 6:30pm to 10:30pm, and November 21 from noon to 3pm and 6:30pm to 10:30pm, at Cabana, second floor of Galaxy Macau.

For ticketing details, click here.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Dim sum at Lin Heung Lau in Tsim Sha Tsui.
After dark, Hong Kong is still hungry
FOOD & WINE
09-11-2026 21:32 HKT
French pâtissier Gabriel Le Quang was named Meilleur Ouvrier de France Pâtissier in 2023.
Where French technique meets oolong tea: Gabriel Le Quang rethinks afternoon tea in HK
FOOD & WINE
05-11-2026 09:00 HKT
Can AI help you pour a better glass of wine?
FOOD & WINE
05-11-2026 07:00 HKT
Kam Tin private kitchen draws diners with additive-free dining philosophy and artisanal dishes
FOOD & WINE
31-10-2026 18:17 HKT
Ginger Beef has become a comfort food for many Canadian locals.
The Chinese dish Hong Kong has never heard of | Isabelle’s Table | Isabelle Hon
FOOD & WINE
30-10-2026 00:28 HKT
Little Napoli has introduced its most extensive menu since opening in Hong Kong in 2021, adding antipasti, hot plates, fresh pasta and desserts while keeping pizza firmly at the center.
Little Napoli goes beyond pizza with a broader taste of Naples
FOOD & WINE
28-10-2026 07:30 HKT
Maxim’s Group is bringing together 10 of its brands at Maxim’s Boulevard as Hong Kong’s Wine & Dine Festival returns to the Central Harbourfront from October 29 for four days.
Wine & Dine 2026: Hong Kong classics get a playful twist at Maxim’s Boulevard
FOOD & WINE
27-10-2026 07:45 HKT
Henderson Land makes its first appearance at the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival with Henderson Land 50A • Taste The Finest.
A taste of 50 years: Henderson Land makes its Wine & Dine Festival debut
FOOD & WINE
24-10-2026 08:30 HKT
Hong Kong’s pineapple bun gets a burger makeover
FOOD & WINE
23-10-2026 08:00 HKT
From local waters to Sichuan heat: Grand Majestic Sichuan puts provenance on the plate
FOOD & WINE
17-10-2026 10:50 HKT
This screengrab from video footage by CTI obtained via AFPTV on November 9, 2026 shows Alice Huang (2nd R in pink), a Chinese executive linked to the data centre company called Megaspeed, attending a dinner hosted by Nvidia's chief executive and co-founder Jensen Huang (2nd L in black back facing camera) at a restaurant in Taipei on May 22, 2025, during Computex, the island's top tech expo. AFP
Old high school records suggest Alice Huang is 49, early Shanghai photos surface
FINANCE
18 hours ago
File Photo/Reuters
Reports say Jensen Huang's wife and reported mistress were both in Taiwan during two visits
WORLD
22 hours ago
X@_FORAB
Nvidia CEO affair scandal widens as Chinese businesswoman reportedly questioned by Singapore authorities
WORLD
11-11-2026 03:58 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.