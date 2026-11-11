When five elements meet 24 Michelin stars

As Macau prepares for the excitement of its Grand Prix weekend, another kind of artistry will take center stage, this time in the kitchen.

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Galaxy Macau will bring together 12 acclaimed chefs associated with a combined 24 Michelin stars, alongside three award-winning mixologists, for the fourth edition of Galaxy Stars of Gastronomy on November 20 and 21.

Held at the resort's Cabana, the outdoor culinary festival will unfold across three sessions, offering guests an opportunity to experience the creativity of some of Asia's most celebrated culinary talents in an intimate, open-air setting.

At the heart of this year's celebration is the philosophy of the Five Elements — Metal, Wood, Water, Fire and Earth — which will serve as inspiration for a series of specially curated dishes.

Each element represents a different culinary expression. Wood evokes freshness and vitality, while Metal emphasizes precision and purity. Water explores depth and umami, Fire celebrates transformation through cooking techniques, and Earth draws on comforting, rich flavors.

Working in small groups, the participating chefs will reinterpret these concepts through their individual culinary traditions, bringing together ingredients, techniques and perspectives from across the region.

Among the visiting talents are Julien Royer of Singapore's three-Michelin-starred Odette, Jimmy Lim of three-starred JL Studio in Taichung and Darren Teoh of two-starred Dewakan in Kuala Lumpur.

They will be joined by Hiroyasu Kawate of Tokyo's Florilège, Vianney Massot of Beijing's BLACKSWAN and Eom Taejun of Seoul's Solbam.

Representing Galaxy Macau and StarWorld Hotel are familiar names including Umberto Bombana of 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA, Vicky Cheng of VEA and Estuary, and Masaaki Miyakawa of Sushi Miyakawa and Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa.

Also taking part are Xu Jingye of Shanghai's 102 House and Galaxy Macau's House of Origin, Chan Chek Keong of Feng Wei Ju, and Galaxy Macau's pastry and bakery specialist Yam Lok Hin.

Rather than a conventional restaurant experience, the festival invites diners to observe culinary craftsmanship at close range, with dishes prepared in front of guests and opportunities to interact with the chefs.

The experience extends beyond food, with three prominent mixologists contributing their interpretations of the Five Elements through cocktails and non-alcoholic creations.

Andrew Ho of Guangzhou's Hope & Sesame, named Asia's Best Bar in the 2026 Asia's 50 Best Bars awards, will join Shelley Tai of Hong Kong's Mius, which ranked No. 36 on the same list. Completing the trio is Nokoy Mak of Long Bar at Raffles at Galaxy Macau.

Their creations will complement the culinary offerings, introducing another layer of flavor and creativity to the experience.

With live performances and an al fresco atmosphere, Galaxy Stars of Gastronomy seeks to bring fine dining into a more relaxed and engaging setting, where guests can discover the personalities and inspirations behind the dishes.

The event also highlights Macau's growing gastronomic identity as a UNESCO-designated Creative City of Gastronomy, bringing together culinary traditions from across Asia in a city long known for its distinctive blend of cultures.

Galaxy Stars of Gastronomy 2026 takes place on November 20 from 6:30pm to 10:30pm, and November 21 from noon to 3pm and 6:30pm to 10:30pm, at Cabana, second floor of Galaxy Macau.

For ticketing details, click here.

