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FOOD & WINE

Sheraton Hong Kong serves up a crab feast with limited-time buffet offers

FOOD & WINE
26 mins ago

by

Marco Lam

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Seafood takes center stage at The Café at Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel this autumn, with a new buffet bringing together seasonal crab dishes, freshly shucked oysters and chilled seafood through November 30.

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Led by executive chef Paolo Federici, the World-Class Crab & Seafood Extravaganza features more than 100 dishes, with dinner placing particular focus on crab prepared in different styles.

Among the highlights are roasted Alaskan king crab legs, steamed seasonal hairy crab, steamed mud crab with garlic and vermicelli, typhoon shelter-style soft-shell crab, baked stuffed crab shells and seafood paella with crab meat.

The chilled seafood counter adds Boston lobster, king crab legs, brown crab and flower crab, alongside freshly shucked seasonal French oysters.

Japanese selections include yellowtail, scallops and salmon sashimi, as well as hand rolls topped with crab meat and salmon roe.

Beyond the seafood counter, the hot-food selection moves across several cuisines, including Singapore-style pepper crab.

At the carving station, diners can find roasted US Black Angus sirloin and citrus-crusted lamb rack, while tomahawk steak joins the lineup on weekends.

Dessert takes a more seasonal turn. Executive pastry chef Sam Chan and his team have prepared autumn creations including a Japanese chestnut cream roll and Shine Muscat grape and Earl Grey cream cake.

The buffet also comes with a short-term Klook promotion beginning at 9pm on October 6.

For lunch, a buy-one-get-one-free offer brings the price to HK$538 for two diners, or HK$269 per person, compared with the regular price of HK$986 for two. The lunch offer can be used from October 7 to November 30.

Dinner, meanwhile, comes with a buy-two-get-one-free promotion at HK$1,835 for three diners, working out to about HK$611.70 per person instead of the regular HK$2,633 for three. The dinner promotion applies to visits from November 1 to 30.

Both flash offers are available for booking through Klook from October 6 at 9pm until October 12.

At a glance
Venue: The Café, 2/F, Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel, 20 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Lunch offer: HK$538 for two, or HK$269 per person
Lunch dining period: October 7 to November 30, 2026
Dinner offer: HK$1,835 for three, or about HK$611.70 per person
Dinner dining period: November 1 to 30, 2026
Booking period: October 6 at 9pm to October 12, 2026
Booking platform: Klook
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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