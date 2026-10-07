A taste of Nagano arrives at MINATO for four nights only

For four evenings this October, a little of Nagano’s alpine landscape is coming to Wan Chai.

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MINATO will welcome chef Masahiro Tanabe of Hikariya-Nishi in Matsumoto for The Taste of Nagano, an 11-course guest-chef menu served from October 7 to 10. The collaboration centers on seasonal Japanese produce, subtle French technique and the clean, restrained flavors that have come to define Tanabe’s cooking.

Tanabe has spent more than three decades in the kitchen, including training in Lyon and Rome, before making Nagano his adopted culinary home. At Hikariya-Nishi, where he serves as executive chef and director of culinary operations for the Tobira Group, his approach is closely tied to the region’s spring water, vegetables and seasonal harvests.

The Matsumoto restaurant has received three hats from Gault & Millau Japan for three consecutive years from 2024 to 2026, and is also part of the Relais & Châteaux collection.

For the Hong Kong residency, Tanabe and sous chef Tomoaki Hando will work alongside MINATO’s culinary team on a menu limited to 30 sets each evening.

The meal opens with Vegetable and Caviar Spring Rolls with Clear Gazpacho, prepared with Russian Oscietra caviar, before moving into Straw-grilled Returning Bonito with Fermented Tomatoes — a dish built around bonito caught during its autumn return from northern waters and seared over straw for a smoky finish.

Tanabe’s French training becomes more apparent in the Shiitake Mushroom Terrine, where whole mushrooms, dashi and truffle come together in a layered expression of umami. Seasonal sashimi prepared by MINATO’s sushi chefs follows, alongside dishes such as Grilled Cucumber with Shellfish Cream.

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Later courses continue that interplay between Japan and Europe. Hokkigai Clam Risotto is served with a vegetable mousse made from Tanabe’s signature vegetable bouillon, while homemade brioche comes with celery root and truffle.

The menu then turns richer with Duck Liver and A5 Miyazaki Wagyu Tenderloin, prepared by MINATO’s teppanyaki team.

Even dessert keeps vegetables in the conversation. Cauliflower is paired with white chocolate sauce, crème brûlée, coconut and Tabasco ice cream, finished with basil oil. The meal closes on a fresher note with Okinawan mango and basil cream.

The restaurant is also keeping one Nagano-inspired savory course as a surprise, intended to symbolize the connection between the visiting team’s home region and Hong Kong.

For those looking to explore Nagano beyond the plate, the menu can be accompanied by five sakes from ILAKA Sake Atelier — Black, Crimson, Indigo, Gold and Forest.

The brewery relocated to Matsukawa Village in 2024, drawn by the area’s exceptionally soft water and natural environment. Its water has a hardness of just seven milligrams per liter, which the brewery says contributes to a softer, more rounded style of sake.

The five expressions were selected by master brewer Katsumi Tanaka, Tanabe and the sommelier teams of Hikariya-Nishi and MINATO to complement the menu’s changing flavors, from lighter vegetable dishes to deeper umami and meat courses.

“Bringing Hikariya-Nishi’s dishes to Hong Kong offers a meaningful opportunity to connect with local diners and share the regional character of Nagano, whose distinctive natural environment and produce are at the heart of my cuisine,” Tanabe said.

“Through this cultural exchange between the dynamic dining scenes of Nagano and Hong Kong, it is my wish to convey Japan’s culinary craftsmanship and create an unforgettable experience for guests.”

The Taste of Nagano at MINATO

Dates: October 7–10, 2026

Price: HK$2,588 per person; HK$2,188 for Brilliant by Langham members

Availability: 30 sets per evening

Location: MINATO, Shops G4–G6, G/F, Great Eagle Centre, 23 Harbour Road, Wan Chai

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com

