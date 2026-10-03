The Chinese Library turns autumn into a study of texture and flavor

At The Chinese Library, autumn arrives not with heavy-handed richness, but through a measured play of texture, warmth and fragrance.

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Set inside Tai Kwun’s former Police Headquarters, the contemporary Chinese restaurant has long drawn inspiration from founder David Yeo’s collection of Chinese cookbooks, interpreting regional traditions through a modern Hong Kong lens. Executive chef Junno Li’s latest seasonal menu continues that approach, moving comfortably between Cantonese foundations, Sichuan heat and more playful cross-cultural ideas.

The opening bites set a refined tone. Crystal century egg with gold leaf and preserved ginger arrived almost jewel-like, its translucent jelly softening the richness of the century egg while the preserved ginger added a clean, gently piquant lift.

That was followed by razor clams with charred Sichuan pepper, where the clams retained a pleasing springiness beneath a smoky, gently numbing seasoning, and marinated pigeon with bell peppers, a richer bite built around tender meat and savory depth.

Razor clams with charred Sichuan pepper.

Marinated pigeon with bell peppers.

The dim sum trio offered some of the most playful moments of the meal. The laksa xiao long bao released a coconut-rich, lightly spicy broth with each bite, while the shredded chicken rice rolls provided a softer, more nostalgic counterpoint. Most indulgent was the pan-seared braised Wagyu brisket bun with Sichuan sauce, its crisp base giving way to a deeply flavored beef filling with a lingering heat.

A double-boiled chicken soup with sea cucumber and wild mushrooms brought the pace down again, clear yet concentrated, before one of the restaurant’s signatures arrived: braised sea cucumber stuffed with shrimp in mushroom sauce. The contrast between the yielding sea cucumber and bouncy shrimp filling made this a dish driven as much by texture as flavor.

Among the meat courses, the baked “first knife” pork collar with ginger and chili stood out for its balance of char, juiciness and the fresh perfume of ginger. The “first knife” refers to a prized first-cut section of the pork collar, valued for its firm, springy texture and balanced marbling.

The crispy chicken with spring onion oil was equally satisfying in a more classic way, pairing brittle, golden skin with moist meat and aromatic scallion oil.

Two off-menu dishes offered a more homestyle turn. Sizzling yellow croaker in a clay pot with aged tangerine peel and old ginger arrived fragrant and warming, while Gui Fei clams with emperor’s melon and loofah in supreme broth leaned lighter, letting the sweetness of the shellfish and vegetables come through.

These off-menu creations are shaped by the freshest ingredients available on the day, making it worth asking the team what special dishes are being served when you visit.

For something unapologetically rich, the foie gras and Wagyu stone pot fried rice delivered. Served piping hot, the rice absorbed the foie gras fat while still retaining distinct grains, with pieces of Wagyu adding further depth.

Dessert returned to familiar Hong Kong flavors. The classic puff pastry egg tart was warm, buttery and comforting, while chrysanthemum jelly offered a cool, floral finish that neatly cut through the richness of the meal.

Recognized with One Diamond in the Black Pearl Restaurant Guide for three consecutive years from 2024 to 2026, and named among Time Out’s Best Restaurants 2026, The Chinese Library remains at its best when it resists reinvention for reinvention’s sake.

Here, the most memorable dishes are those that take something recognizably Chinese — siu mai, clay-pot fish, crispy chicken or egg tarts — and sharpen the details without losing their soul.

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com

