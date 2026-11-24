Hong Kong shares underperformed other Asian markets, which broadly rebounded on Tuesday, as investors judged that Jensen Huang’s comeback would do little to mend US-China ties amid global artificial intelligence competition.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 164 points, or 0.73 percent, to 22,219 points, with a full-day turnover of HK$212.6 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index decreased 1.17 percent to 3,466 points.

Tech giants delivered mixed performance despite the rally in AI-related shares across global markets. Lenovo jumped 3.7 percent, marking the largest gain among blue chips, while Xiaomi (1810) and Meituan (3690) went down 3.7 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively.

Tech heavyweights pared all the gains at the open, with Alibaba (9988) and Tencent (0700) ending 1 percent and 0.7 percent lower.

Two Chinese artificial intelligence firms also failed to sustain growing momentum at earlier trading. Z.AI (2513) decreased 6.2 percent, and MiniMax (0100) dropped 2.8 percent.

Chipmakers edged up at the close. Hua Hong Grace Semiconductor (1347) advanced 1.6 percent, and SMIC (0981) rose 0.5 percent.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index inched up 0.27 percent to 3,548 points, while the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index retreated 0.29 percent to 10,423 points.