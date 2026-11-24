Hong Kong shares erased all early gains by noon Tuesday as tech giants failed to maintain momentum, despite the broader tech rally in Asian markets.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 87 points, or 0.39 percent, to 22,295 points by noon.

The half-day market turnover was HK$120.6 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index decreased 0.99 percent to 3,473 points at noon.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index went up 0.47 percent to 3,555 points, while the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index increased 0.92 percent to 10,550 points.