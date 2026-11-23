Hong Kong shares pared some early losses by noon on Monday, while tech heavyweights still lagged the market.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 143 points, or 0.64 percent, to 22,267 points by noon.

The half-day market turnover was HK$128.3 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index decreased 1.09 percent to 3,472 points at noon.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index slipped 0.96 percent to 3,499 points, while the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index went up 0.24 percent to 10,280 points.