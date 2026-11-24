Hong Kong stocks opened higher on Tuesday, as the return of Nvidia's chief executive Jensen Huang boosted market sentiment on tech shares.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 243 points, or 1.1 percent, to 22,627 points.

The tech gauge jumped 2 percent to 3,579 points.

Tech heavyweights outperformed the market, with Alibaba (9988) and Tencent (0700) advancing 4.3 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively.

Baidu (9888) and Kuaishou Technology (1024) also increased 1.7 percent and 3.1 percent.

Chipmakers recovered as Nvidia's shares rebounded more than 30 percent overnight. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Cooperation (0981) climbed 3.3 percent, while Hua Hong Grace Semiconductor (1347) rose 4.3 percent.

Notably, Z.AI (2513) and MiniMax (0100), two Chinese AI firms, both skyrocketed 15 percent.