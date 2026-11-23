Hong Kong shares recovered most of their losses at the close on Monday, despite the broader tech sell-off in Asian markets.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index edged down 27 points, or 0.21 percent, to 22,383 points, with a full-day turnover of HK$253 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index decreased 0.09 percent to 3,508 points.

Automakers lagged the market, with Li Auto (2015) plummeting the most among blue chips, down 4.6 percent. Its peer BYD (1211) retreated 1.8 percent.

Oil majors also slipped. CNOOC (0883) and PetroChina (0857) declined 1.9 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.

Tech heavyweights pared early losses. Alibaba (9988) inched down 0.36 percent, while Tencent (0700) ended flat.

Notably, Lenovo (0992) surged 7.6 percent, marking the best performer among HSI components, followed by a 6.8 percent gain in Sunny Optical Technology (2382).

Laopu Gold (6181) and Zijin Mining (2899) rose on the rebounding gold prices, up 5 percent and 4.2 percent, respectively.

After releasing their latest results, Want Want China (0151) slumped nearly 15.5 percent, while Fairwood (0052) climbed 9.6 percent at the close.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index slipped 0.15 percent to 3,538 points, while the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index jumped 1.93 percent to 10,454 points.