Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Monday, mainly dragged down by tech giants.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 242 points, or 1.1 percent, to 22,168 points.

The tech gauge declined 1.9 percent to 3,443 points.

Tech heavyweights underperformed the market, with Alibaba (9988) and Tencent (0700) slipping 3 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively.

Baidu (9888) decreased 4.6 percent, while NetEase (9999) went up 1.8 percent at the open.

Chipmakers also weighed on the market. SMIC (0981) retreated 2.1 percent, and Hua Hong Grace Semiconductor (1347) dropped 2.4 percent.

Notably, two Chinese artificial intelligence firms, Z.AI (2513) and MiniMax (0100), both slumped 6.6 percent.

Nio (2015) opened 5.8 percent lower at the open, marking the biggest losses among blue chips, while Laopu Gold (6181) delivered the best performance, up 2.4 percent.