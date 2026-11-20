US stock markets opened largely lower on Friday, with Anthropic's blockbuster IPO failing to arrest a wider decline in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) sector.

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A few minutes into trading, the tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 1.2 percent, the S&P lost 0.4 percent and the Dow opened up 0.3 percent.

Shares in Anthropic fell 9.5 percent in early trading, with the AI giant saying it had pocketed about $91.6 billion from its record-breaking IPO a day earlier.

The stock was trading at around $88 early on Friday, down from its closing price but still above the $83 at which shares were initially offered.

Technology shares have seen more than a week of losses as investors weigh when and if eye-wateringly high capital investments in AI will pay off.

"You have a situation now where the bubble already deflated," said Adam Sarhan, director at MarketTerminal.com.

"The question now is how far down will it go?"

Sarhan said almost every major AI stock was down 20 percent or more from its 52-week high.

"The selling is relentless. That tells me the appetite from the big institution to buy these stocks, even at these 'lower levels' just isn't there at the moment."

The rout in AI shares was sparked in part by a scandal involving chip giant Nvidia's Jensen Huang, who was forced to resign as CEO over allegations he had an affair with a Chinese spy.

AFP