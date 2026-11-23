Manulife members can earn a total of 7 percent in rebates under the 2027 Boost Offer of the Manulife Privileged Rates Plus program, launching in December, which encourages members to actively manage their accounts on the eMPF platform and Manulife's mobile app.

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Members earn 3 percent in rebates by registering a Manulife account on the eMPF platform and providing the email address associated with their personal account or tax-deductible voluntary contribution account. They can earn an additional 4 percent in rebates by registering on the Manulife app and enabling notifications to receive information and insights.

Knowledge Gap in Retirement Planning

Manulife highlighted a knowledge gap in retirement planning and MPF education, noting that 50 percent of members aged 30 to 54 held higher-risk investment portfolios, compared with 34–37 percent of members aged 25 and below.

The finding draws on data analysis of approximately 2 million Manulife members. While 76 percent of members' investment instructions are conducted electronically, it underscores the importance of financial literacy in enabling informed and long-term retirement decisions, given that employees should continue to actively manage their MPF portfolios later in life — 55 percent of members aged 50 still hold high-risk portfolios, and 48.8 percent of members aged 65 continue to contribute to their MPF.

Gamified Learning: MPF FUN Game

Manulife has also enhanced its MPF FUN Game to enable members to learn and practice managing a portfolio in a simulated and risk-free setting, and recently launched Manulife MPF Robo-Advisor in November to provide guidance complemented by retirement expert support.

Now in its third year, the MPF FUN Game registration has doubled this year compared to last year as it combines financial education with gamified fund allocation simulation to help members learn.

Jeanie Ho, head of Hong Kong and Macau retirement at Manulife, said Manulife conducted more than 400 member seminars to encourage game participation, with nearly 70 percent of participating contribution account members joined the game through workplace-based member seminars.

Ho noted that 76 percent of participants completed an educational activity before making a fund switch, and more than 60 percent reported positive outcomes after taking part.

Top Performers Demonstrate Disciplined Habits

Among the top 10 participants, Ho highlighted that 90 percent selected fund investments in the game that they also held in their real-life MPF accounts while the group averaged a 4 percent game return over the three-month game.

“The participation data suggest that the habits behind the top-performing virtual portfolios come back to the fundamentals: staying informed, diversified and disciplined, rather than reacting to every market movement,” Ho said, adding that the commencement of Phase One MPF Full Portability has given members greater control over MPF.

Among the top 200 participants, 67 percent diversified their simulated portfolios. Meanwhile, 36 percent made no fund switches after setting their initial allocation and recorded an average 3.2 percent return over the three-month game, outperforming the market average over the same period.

Employers' Role in MPF Education

Sally Lam, assistant vice president, customer relations, Hong Kong retirement at Manulife, said, “We have also seen the important role employers can play alongside MPF providers in making education more accessible and supporting employees’ long-term financial well-being. Greater participation from employers, including SMEs (small and medium enterprises), could help bring MPF education to more employees through the workplace.”

According to Manulife, nearly 40 percent of participants hold contribution accounts, reflecting the role employers play in educating employees about MPF.

AI-Powered Guidance

In addition to the new program and gamified financial education, the MPF Robo-Advisor combines AI-enabled portfolio insights with intermediary guidance to help members better understand their risk tolerance and explore retirement investment approaches that may suit their needs.