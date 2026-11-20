Hong Kong's index compiler said on Friday it will expand the Hang Seng Tech Index to 50 stocks from 30, adding 20 companies including battery giant CATL (3750) and Apple supplier Luxshare Precision Industry (2475), as the benchmark pivots beyond internet platforms toward hardware and artificial intelligence.

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The flagship Hang Seng Index was left unchanged at 95 constituents in the quarterly review, Hang Seng Indexes Company said.

The changes take effect on December 7.

The Hang Seng Tech overhaul follows an October methodology revamp that scrapped industry-sector restrictions and updated the gauge's themes to include artificial intelligence, advanced hardware, robotics and frontier technologies. Under the new rules, 40 constituents are selected by market value and 10 by sales growth.

HARDWARE PUSH

With no removals, the 20 additions bring industrial companies into the tech index for the first time at a combined 4.15 percent weighting, led by CATL at 2.17 percent.

Other notable additions include chip equipment maker ASMPT (0522), lidar maker Hesai Group (2525), humanoid robotics firm Ubtech Robotics (9880), AI chip designer Shanghai Biren Technology (6082), optical transceiver maker Zhongji InnoLight (3308) and components maker AAC Technologies (2018).

Consumer discretionary's share of the tech gauge will drop to 45.56 percent from 49.70 percent. Index heavyweights Tencent (0700), Alibaba (9988), Xiaomi (1810), NetEase (9999) and Meituan (3690) will have their weightings re-capped at 8 percent.

AI FIRMS ENTER CHINA GAUGE

In the 50-member Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Chinese AI model developers MiniMax Group (0100) and Z.AI (2513) will be added. Both firms debuted in Hong Kong in January.

They replace state lender Postal Savings Bank of China (1658) and apparel maker Shenzhou International (2313), underscoring the growing market presence of China's newly listed AI companies. MiniMax and Z.AI will enter with weightings of 0.23 percent and 0.32 percent, respectively.

BENCHMARK PAUSES AT 95

Leaving the blue-chip Hang Seng Index unchanged pauses its gradual expansion toward a long-standing target of 100 members. Rebalancing in the benchmark will re-cap HSBC (0005), Alibaba and Tencent at 8 percent.

Separately, the broad Hang Seng Composite Index — a key gateway for Hong Kong stocks to qualify for mainland China's Stock Connect trading link — will expand to 585 stocks from 580, adding five firms including Luxshare and Zhongji InnoLight.



