Hong Kong's overall inflation grew at a hotter-than-expected pace of 2.2 percent in October, official data showed on Friday, as fuel-related costs surged amid geopolitical tensions.

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The increase in the consumer price index was also faster than the 1.9 percent expansion in September. Economists had predicted a growth of 2 percent for last month.

Netting out the effects of all the government's one-off relief measures, the underlying inflation rate was 2 percent in October, slightly smaller than the figure for September, the Census and Statistics Department said.

Among the various components, a 12.7 percent year-on-year rise in prices was recorded for electricity, gas and water in October, followed by a 4.5 percent gain in transport prices and a 1.4 percent hike in durable goods.

On the other hand, the costs for basic food fell by 0.8 percent, and those for alcoholic drinks and tobacco also declined by 0.4 percent.

Looking ahead, earlier increases in international oil prices will continue to feed through to local consumer prices of fuel-related items, a government spokesman said.

However, price pressures on other fronts should remain broadly in check, keeping overall inflation moderate, he added.



