China's securities watchdog has told some law firms it will not approve plans by red-chip firms to list outside mainland China, people familiar with the matter said, a move that tightens its control of capital raised offshore and is a blow to Hong Kong's IPO market.

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Red-chip companies are registered abroad, mainly in tax havens, but hold assets and businesses in China via equity ownership or contractual agreements.

The structure is favoured by Chinese startups, particularly tech firms, keen to raise capital in places like Hong Kong or New York to take advantage of more relaxed rules and deeper pools of funds available from foreign investors.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission has told law firm representatives in recent days that red-chip companies established after the introduction of new offshore listing rules in 2023 must be re-domiciled in China before they can list, said the people.

The people declined to be identified as the regulatory guidance was confidential. The move is being reported for the first time by Reuters.

China and the US are competing fiercely to gain the upper hand in tech, particularly in AI and semiconductors, which has led to efforts by Chinese authorities to sharpen their scrutiny of technology, data and capital going outside its borders.

The CSRC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Oversight of red-chip firms has gradually become stricter.

Prior to March 2023, Chinese companies employing overseas holding structures to raise capital abroad did not need regulatory approval. That changed with the advent of the new rules.

Then this year, the CSRC told Reuters in March that it was examining the "necessity and compliance" of red-chip structures, particularly those formed after March 2023.

Despite that warning, some red-chip IPO hopefuls and their advisors have been seeking approval to list outside the mainland without dismantling their existing structure and shifting their domicile back to China, one of the people said.

Most of those applicants failed to convince the regulator that a red-chip structure was necessary, prompting the tougher stance, the person added.

Reuters



