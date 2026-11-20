Hong Kong stocks tumbled over 400 points on Friday, tracking a tech sell-off across global stock markets.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped as much as 534 points to the lowest since late April 2025 intraday. It closed 430 points, or 1.9 percent lower, to 22,410 points.

The market turnover rose to HK$270.3 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index declined by 3.8 percent to 3,511 points.

NetEase (9999) tanked 17.6 percent while Kuaishou Technology (1024) tumbled 11.4 percent to the lowest since its 2021 listing, following disappointing results.

Alibaba (9988), however, jumped 3.4 percent post earnings.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was down 1.2 percent to 3,533 points and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index rose 3.1 percent to 10,256 points.



