Hong Kong stocks plunged nearly 400 points in the early morning trading session on Friday, as Anthropic's debut failed to restore investor faith in AI trades, while the US dollar extended a rally on safe-haven flows.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index slumped 383 points, or 1.7 percent to 22,458 points.

The Hang Seng Tech Index was down by 3.9 percent to around 3,506 points.

Asian shares head for worst week since 2020

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares lost 2.5 percent, poised for a six-day losing streak. The gauge has now declined 7 percent this week, its worst performance since March 2020.

Japan's Nikkei tumbled 4.1 percent and was headed for a 6.8 percent weekly drop, while South Korea's KOSPI fell 4.7 percent and was set to end the week 7.5 percent lower.

The moves in Asia followed losses of more than 2 percent for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite.

Staff reporter and Reuters



