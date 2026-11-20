Hong Kong stocks slumped nearly 400 points to the lowest in more than one and a half year at noon on Friday, as tech selloff deepened.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell by 389 points, or 1.7 percent, to 22,451 points by noon, the lowest since April last year.

The half-day market turnover was HK$134 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index plunged 3.1 percent to 3,534 points at noon.

NetEase (9999) tanked 18 percent while Kuaishou Technology (1024) tumbled 10 percent to the lowest since its 2021 listing, following disappointing results.

Alibaba (9988), however, jumped 4 percent post earnings. Lenovo (0992) also rose 2 percent.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was down 1.6 percent to 3,521points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index dipped 2 percent to 10,365 points.



