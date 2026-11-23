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Li Qiang met Singapore PM Lawrence Wong in Beijing, Xinhua says
21-11-2026 17:17 HKT
Singapore looks to build on projects with China to deepen ties
20-11-2026 12:14 HKT
Lee meets Singapore PM and Peru President at APEC to push trade and ties
19-11-2026 19:17 HKT
Fed policymakers concerned about financial system risks, minutes show
19-11-2026 11:51 HKT
BOJ chief offers upbeat view on consumption despite recent weakness
19-11-2026 10:47 HKT
Temperatures to drop to 16 degrees on Wed as northeast monsoon nears
22-11-2026 13:10 HKT