Singapore's key consumer price gauge rose 1.5 percent in October from a year earlier, official data showed on Monday.

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The core inflation rate, which excludes private road transport and accommodation costs, was lower than the median forecast of 1.7 percent in a Reuters poll and September's reading of 2 percent.

Headline inflation was 1.9 percent in annual terms in October, matching the poll forecast.

The central bank kept its monetary policy unchanged in October, in a move that surprised analysts, with inflation risks expected to ease slightly as the artificial intelligence boom and supply constraints moderate.

In August, the trade ministry raised its growth forecast for 2026 to a range of 4.5 percent to 5.5 percent, from the previous 2 percent to 4 percent.

Reuters