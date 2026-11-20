Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Anna Paulson said on Thursday the Fed will need to raise interest rates again because inflation is too high, while arguing that shared understanding matters more than explicit guidance on the rate outlook.

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For the Fed, "understanding matters more than the specific ways we communicate," Paulson said in a speech delivered before a gathering held by the Money Marketeers of New York University.

“When we understand each other, we don’t need to say as much when new data arrive,” she said, adding, “You can anticipate how we'll respond, and we can act in ways that are steady and, for the most part, predictable.”

Paulson’s views on Fed communications come as the central bank has been overhauling how it explains its actions to the public. Under new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh, the Fed has shortened its Federal Open Market Committee policy statement and has launched a special task force to weigh how the Fed should communicate its actions and views.

At the same time, Warsh has, in contrast to other recent Fed leaders, stepped almost entirely away from providing any guidance about the interest-rate outlook.

But even as Warsh has pulled back, many of his colleagues on the central bank have continued to provide regular updates on where they think interest-rate policy is heading and how the economy is faring.

Paulson said after her formal remarks that the Fed will need to raise rates again because inflation is too high in an otherwise robust economy.

"I see growth that's strengthened and I see a labor market being at full employment, and so it's clear that inflation needs to be.. the priority" of monetary policymaking right now, Paulson said after her formal remarks.

“The way we bring inflation down is by having higher rates," she said, adding that there is "more tightening to do."

Paulson also said that slow and steady rate rises rather than dramatic action give the economy time to adjust to the increase in short-term borrowing costs.

Paulson holds a vote on the FOMC this year. The committee, which sets interest rates, is widely expected to raise its target rate of between 3.75 percent and 4 percent at the meeting scheduled for December 8-9.

Paulson said in her remarks that understanding how the Fed reacts to incoming data is particularly important.

“Communication works best when it builds a shared understanding of the reaction function, and that credibility is essential, because people act on messages they trust,” she said.

Paulson said an understanding of what the Fed is doing and why helped markets navigate the Fed’s decision to hold rates steady in late October, after boosting them in September while signaling more hikes were in the works.

“In October, markets expected further tightening, so the pause did not leave policy behind where it needed to be,” she said.

“A shared understanding of the reaction function allowed policy to move deliberately and gave people time to adjust, without the risk that a pause was mistaken for a stop.”

Reuters



