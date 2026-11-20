Japan's annual core inflation accelerated in October and exceeded the central bank's 2 percent target for the second straight month, a sign of broadening price pressures that cements the case for a near-term interest rate.

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The data will be among factors the Bank of Japan will scrutinise at its next two-day policy meeting ending on December 18, when many market players expect the central bank to hike its policy rate to 1.5 percent from the current 1.25 percent.

In a sign the government may not oppose a near-term rate rise, Economy Minister Minoru Kiuchi blamed data on Monday showing weak consumption last quarter on temporary factors and projected rising wages to underpin household income.

"We see signs the economy is moving closer toward a desirable state, in which wages and prices rise stably in tandem," Kiuchi told a news briefing on Friday.

The core consumer price index which strips away the effect of volatile fresh food, rose 2.2 percent in October from a year earlier, data showed on Friday, compared with a median market forecast for a 2.3 percent gain. It followed a 2.1 percent rise in September.

An index that strips away the effects of both volatile fresh food and fuel, which is closely watched by the BOJ as a better gauge of demand-driven price pressures, rose 2.2 percent in October from a year earlier after increasing 2.4 percent in September.

While food inflation slowed to 2.2 percent in October from a 2.9 percent jump in September, prices increased for a broad range of daily necessities, the data showed, a sign firms kept passing on rising costs from the Middle East conflict and the weak yen.

Goods prices were up 3.2 percent year-on-year in October, faster than a 2.8 percent gain in September and a 1.4 percent rise in services prices, suggesting that inflation was still driven by high raw material costs rather than wage pressures.

Many analysts expect prices to rise more quickly in coming months, as persistent yen falls and the prolonged Middle East war push up the cost of importing fuel and raw material.

"Consumer inflation is likely to accelerate sharply at the outset of next year," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

"The BOJ has signaled its resolve to keep rising rates, so there's a strong chance it will hike in December. It could also contemplate another hike in March 2027 when inflation is likely to exceed 3 percent," he said.

MARKET VOLATILITY A RISK

With high energy and import prices adding to inflationary pressures, the BOJ raised its policy rate to 1.25 percent in September after delivering a hike in June — a shorter interval than the roughly twice-a-year hikes in 2024 and 2025.

The central bank kept interest rates steady last month but stressed its policy has entered a new phase focused on avoiding an inflation overshoot, reinforcing its hawkish bias.

A majority of analysts polled by Reuters expect the BOJ to raise rates in December and follow up with another by end-March.

Critics of the BOJ's rate-hike plans have pointed to data showing Japan's economy unexpectedly shrank in the third quarter, with weak consumption overshadowing robust corporate activity.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda on Thursday played down the soft consumption data and projected household spending will recover, bolstering the case for a rate hike as soon as next month.

A complication that may prompt the BOJ to hold off on a December hike is market volatility with concern over AI returns triggering a sell-off in tech shares, some analysts say.

"The big picture hasn't changed. Inflation is on course to accelerate and brisk corporate activity will keep Japan's economy on a moderate recovery path," said Yoshiki Shinke, senior executive economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

"But if markets remain unstable, the BOJ may prefer to stand pat next month. If the US Federal Reserve opts to hike in December, however, the BOJ will face a tough choice."

Reuters



