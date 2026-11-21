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Singapore looks to build on projects with China to deepen ties
20-11-2026 12:14 HKT
From tarmac to APEC summit table, Japan's PM cuts a lonely figure
19-11-2026 19:50 HKT
Lee meets Singapore PM and Peru President at APEC to push trade and ties
19-11-2026 19:17 HKT
Singapore invites US to inspect use of advanced AI chips
18-11-2026 20:10 HKT
Singapore in damage control after Nvidia scandal exposes China loophole
17-11-2026 19:08 HKT
Singapore seeks 'trusted access' to AI chips after US curbs
17-11-2026 13:18 HKT
Hong Kong, Singapore thrive as rivals and partners amid US-China tensions
16-11-2026 18:58 HKT
Drone ownership ban comes into force in Beijing over security concerns
15-11-2026 15:03 HKT