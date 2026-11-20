Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong told China's top leader on Friday the Southeast Asian country is looking to build on its government-to-government initiatives with China to deepen economic ties.

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Wong referred to projects in Suzhou, Tianjin and Chongqing during his bilateral meeting with President Xi Jinping, according to a media pool report.

Xi said he was pleased with the exchanges and cooperation between both countries and called for strengthening strategic communication and solidarity.

Reuters