Financial stability risks tied to aggressive artificial intelligence investment and elevated asset prices are on the US central bank's radar, the minutes from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting last month showed on Wednesday.

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The concern was raised as part of a broad review of financial risks by Fed policymakers and central bank staff at the October 27-28 policy meeting. That gathering saw officials hold interest rates steady despite ongoing worries about high and persistent levels of inflation. However, "almost all" policymakers agreed that further hikes would be needed if the economy evolved as they expected, the minutes showed.

"The staff judged that current vulnerabilities could amplify shocks somewhat more than usual, with elevated asset valuations and leverage at hedge funds representing the most salient vulnerabilities, while strong bank and household balance sheets provided an important buffer against more severe outcomes," the minutes said.

Policymakers expressed concern that huge levels of investment in AI technology could lead to trouble and create broader problems for both the financial system and economy.

"Almost all participants commented on risks associated with a scenario in which the returns on AI investment turned out to be disappointing to investors," the minutes said. "Most participants observed that AI-related debt had grown rapidly and that much of this growth had taken place through complex and opaque financing structures," while "a few" of the unnamed Fed officials were concerned that AI exposure was being concentrated in a "small number" of companies.

Fed officials also cast an anxious eye toward hedge funds.

"Most participants highlighted hedge fund leverage or limited dealer intermediation capacity as potential channels of amplification during periods of market stress," the minutes said.

Fed staff described the financial system as "resilient," with banks having ample access to cash, according to the minutes. But some policymakers worried that "banking system vulnerabilities could emerge rapidly even after seemingly reassuring initial assessments."

Some were also worried the Fed's data on the banking system may miss the full range of exposure some financial firms have.

BUILDING RESILIENCE

Financial markets have been under stress in recent weeks amid questions about the future of AI and how the buildout of the technology has increasingly come to rely on debt. Past periods of financial trouble have been frequently associated with excessive borrowing, and some of those crises have driven the Fed to intervene to stabilize markets.

The latest minutes also showed Fed officials weighing how they can respond to future troubles.

"A few" policymakers mulled boosting banks' capital levels while some also said it is important to better prepare banks to use the Fed's emergency lending discount window facility, which is something officials have been working on for some time.

In addition, "a few" policymakers considered a novel strategy in which the Fed would set up a dedicated method of asset-buying that would explicitly target financial stability concerns.

The Fed is weighing the future of how it uses its balance sheet as a policy tool. Fed holdings have swollen massively over the last two decades due to huge bond purchases during the 2008 global financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic experience has loomed particularly large because bond-buying that began in March 2020 started out as a stabilization tool that morphed into outright stimulus.

Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack is among those who would like to see a more clearly defined system for buying bonds that would also entail a strategy to sell them when a crisis has passed. Hammack said earlier this week that any program "should also be temporary, and holdings should be sold in a timely way once market financial stability is restored."

The minutes noted that "several" policymakers cautioned that monetary policy is not the right tool to deal with market trouble. But the large role now played by AI and technology investment in driving economic growth might complicate that view if large-scale problems emerged.

Reuters



