Battered stock markets from New York to Hong Kong face a critical macro test in the coming week, as traders weigh whether sticky inflation will force central banks to stay hawkish despite mounting equity turmoil.

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Alongside the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge on Wednesday, investors will dissect China's industrial profits, flash global PMIs, and Tokyo price data for clues on the path ahead after an AI-led selloff dragged Wall Street into correction territory and pushed Hong Kong shares to an 18-month low.

1. US INFLATION & THE FED

Before Wall Street closes for Thanksgiving on Thursday and wraps up early Friday, traders face a heavy Wednesday data slate led by October PCE inflation, alongside revised Q3 GDP, durable goods orders, and the Fed’s Beige Book. A hot inflation print could cement bets on a December Fed rate hike, keeping upward pressure on Treasury yields and the dollar.

2. CHINA & HONG KONG: LIQUIDITY, PROFITS, AND TRADE

With Hong Kong tech shares reeling and investor sentiment fragile, macro releases will test the resilience of China's economy:

China: The People's Bank of China is expected to conduct its medium-term lending facility operation on Wednesday, followed by October industrial profits on Friday. Profits climbed 15.5 percent in the first nine months of the year on AI and electronics manufacturing, even as domestic demand lagged.

Hong Kong: October external trade data lands Thursday, offering a read on whether AI-driven export momentum can continue to offset weak local sentiment.

3. GLOBAL CENTRAL BANKS & GROWTH

Flash PMIs: November Purchasing Managers' Indexes across the US, euro zone, and UK provide the first timely gauge of global business activity this month.

Eurozone: ECB policymakers meet Wednesday, with a debate over raising banks' minimum reserve requirements to 2 percent from 1 percent in focus.

Japan: Tokyo CPI on Friday will be scrutinized for clues on whether the Bank of Japan will deliver another rate hike in December.

4. EARNINGS: CHINA TECH AND US GIANTS

Corporate results will offer a reality check on enterprise AI demand and Chinese consumer appetite:

China & Hong Kong: Xiaomi (1810), Chow Tai Fook Jewellery (1929), and Bilibili (9626) report Tuesday, followed by Shein (0625) and Li Auto (2015) on Wednesday. Meituan’s (3690) Q3 earnings on Friday will serve as a key bellwether for Chinese domestic consumption following mixed results from Alibaba (9988), Tencent (0700), and JD.com (9618).

US: Dell Technologies, HP, and Best Buy report Tuesday, followed by Deere & Co. on Wednesday.

5. BLACK FRIDAY

The US holiday shopping season officially kicks off Friday, offering a crucial test of the American consumer—the engine of roughly two-thirds of US economic activity. Retailers and investors alike will be watching early traffic and discounting trends to gauge whether households can sustain spending amid elevated borrowing costs.