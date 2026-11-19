JP Morgan on Thursday said it expects the US Federal Reserve to deliver quarter-point rate hikes in January and March next year, on top of a previously forecast December increase, as sticky inflation keeps the need for further tightening in play.
"These hikes aren't to deliver a bad labor market, but to preserve credibility when they have no compelling narrative for a pause," said JP Morgan strategists led by Michael Feroli.
- Fed Chair Kevin Warsh has left the monetary policy path without an "overarching narrative," the brokerage said
- "Without a narrative as a pole star, policy is more likely to be reactive to incoming data," it said
- In a bid to control inflation, "almost all" policymakers agreed further rate hikes would be needed if the economy evolved as they expected, Fed meeting minutes showed on Wednesday
- "The labor market has not been a source of inflationary pressure, and yet inflation remains elevated," JP Morgan said, adding it expects modest, positive job growth next year
- Markets see a near-certain 25-basis-point increase in December and an 8 percent chance of a half-percentage-point move, according to the CME FedWatch tool
- Brokerages BofA Global Research and Deutsche Bank also expect the central bank to hike rates at each of its next three meetings
Reuters