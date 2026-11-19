JP Morgan on Thursday said it expects the US Federal Reserve to deliver quarter-point rate hikes in January and March next year, on top of a previously forecast December increase, as sticky inflation keeps the need for further tightening in play.

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"These hikes aren't to deliver a bad labor market, but to preserve credibility when they have no compelling narrative for a pause," said JP Morgan strategists led by Michael Feroli.

Fed Chair Kevin Warsh has left the monetary policy path without an "overarching narrative," the brokerage said

"Without a narrative as a pole star, policy is more likely to be reactive to incoming data," it said

In a bid to control inflation, "almost all" policymakers agreed further rate hikes would be needed if the economy evolved as they expected, Fed meeting minutes showed on Wednesday

"The labor market has not been a source of inflationary pressure, and yet inflation remains elevated," JP Morgan said, adding it expects modest, positive job growth next year

Markets see a near-certain 25-basis-point increase in December and an 8 percent chance of a half-percentage-point move, according to the CME FedWatch tool

Brokerages BofA Global Research and Deutsche Bank also expect the central bank to hike rates at each of its next three meetings

Reuters



