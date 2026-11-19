Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Thursday consumption would likely recover after a temporary slowdown, adding that the drop in private spending seen in third-quarter gross domestic product data was within the central bank's expectations.

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"Nominal wages will rise steadily, while the pace of inflation is likely to gradually slow," Ueda told parliament, adding that rising household income would underpin consumption.

He also said consumption was resilient as a whole, with the drop seen in third-quarter GDP data resulting from rising cost of living and bad weather.

"We expect consumption to resume a moderate uptrend," he said, suggesting that soft third-quarter consumption alone would not prevent the BOJ from raising rates again in the near-term.

Ueda signalled the BOJ's vigilance to the inflationary impact of the weak yen, saying the currency's falls may cause an inflation overshoot by boosting prices for a wide range of goods.

"We are mindful of the risk that rising crude oil prices and yen declines, if they persist, could hurt households' real income and weigh on consumption more than expected," Ueda said.

On monetary policy, Ueda reiterated the central bank's resolve to keep raising interest rates, saying financial conditions remain loose despite past hikes.

"It's important to anchor underlying inflation around our 2 percent target to avoid risk of an inflation overshoot from materialising and hurting the economy," he said.

A majority of analysts polled by Reuters expect the BOJ to raise interest rates in December and follow up with another by end-March, as the central bank remains focused on inflation and a weak currency.

Reuters



