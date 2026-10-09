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FINANCE

Hang Seng Index rallies over 400 points on Friday, as A shares rebound

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Sing Tao
Sing Tao

The Hang Seng Index rallied over 400 points to regain the 24,000-point mark on Friday, tracking a rebound in A shares.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 425 points, or 1.8 percent to 24,211 points. 

The market turnover was HK$209 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index increased by 3 percent to 4,197 points.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index closed flat at 3,813 points, after dropping 1.2 percent in the morning, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index inched up 0.2 percent to 12,641 points, from a 2 percent drop earlier.


 

stocksHSIHang Seng IndexsharesHong Kong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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