Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

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** South Korean shares slumped more than 5 percent on Friday to close at their lowest in 10 months as chipmakers tracked overnight losses in US tech stocks after the market debut of AI giant Anthropic.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 267.93 points, or 5.21 percent, at 4,869.96, its lowest since January 16.

** During the session, the index triggered a "sidecar" trading curb for the fourth time this month, halting algorithm trading for five minutes.

** US stocks slumped on Thursday after Anthropic's super-sized IPO did not sustain early gains, reigniting concerns that enthusiasm for AI-related stocks may be waning.N

** "At this point, it is difficult to expect any strong rebound unless there is a change to the AI narrative," said Kim Joon-young, an analyst at iM Securities.

** "While investor sentiment around the AI industry remains vulnerable, there is no new trigger expected after Anthropic's IPO and the bottom has been breached technically, so defensive trading is inevitable in the short term," Kim said.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 7.01 percent, while peer SK Hynix lost 5.92 percent.

** Among other index heavyweights, battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 0.83 percent. Hyundai Motor and sister automaker Kia Corp were down 4.67 percent and 3.61 percent, respectively.

** Steelmaker POSCO Holdings shed 2.89 percent, while drugmaker Samsung Biologics fell 1.45 percent.

** Of the total 912 traded issues, only 88 shares advanced, while 808 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 1.1 trillion won (US$823.23 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,336.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform 0.16 percent lower than its previous close at 1,334.1.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 6.8 basis points to 3.647 percent, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 6.6 basis points to 3.864 percent.

Reuters



