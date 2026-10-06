Hang Seng Index rises by noon on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street rally

The Hang Seng Index rose by noon on Tuesday, tracking a Wall Street rally overnight.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The benchmark Hang Seng Index gained 188 points, or 0.8 percent to 24,228 points by noon. The half-day market turnover was HK$54 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index rose 0.9 percent to 4,220 points at noon.

Spot gold slipped 0.3 percent to US$4,128.83 per ounce by 0400 GMT. US gold futures were little changed at US$4,155.90.

The dollar held firm, making greenback-denominated commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Among other metals, spot silver fell 0.6 percent to US$60.69, platinum lost 0.5 percent to US$1,712.20 and palladium eased 0.5 percent to US$1,166.86.

Staff reporter and Reuters



