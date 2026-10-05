Hang Seng Index regains the 24,000-point mark on Monday

Hong Kong stocks regained the key 24,000-point mark on Monday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index climbed 68 points, or 0.3 percent, to 24,040 points at the close, reversing early losses.

The Hang Seng Tech Index was up 0.6 percent to 4,183 points.

The market turnover shrank to HK$98.1 billion due to a lack of capital flows from the mainland.

The mainland markets remain shut until Thursday for the National Day holidays.