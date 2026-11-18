Various Christmas installations and light shows across Central, Causeway Bay, and Tsim Sha Tsui have elevated the festive atmosphere and allowed residents and visitors to immerse themselves in Hong Kong's holiday spirit, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui said.

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She made the remarks as the Hong Kong Tourism Board's annual flagship festive event, Hong Kong WinterFest, kicked off on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old "A Symphony of Lights" light show staged its final performance last night, which included a rooftop pyrotechnic show, bringing a fitting close to the classic spectacle.

Speaking at the Hong Kong WinterFest opening ceremony, Law noted that recent local events – including the Mid-Autumn Lantern Carnivals and the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival – proved hugely popular with both citizens and tourists, significantly boosting the city's nighttime vibrancy.

Law added last year's Winter Wonderland in Central received widespread acclaim, prompting the tourism board to expand the wonderland concept to Tsim Sha Tsui and Causeway Bay this year.

Winter Wonderlands across city

Ivan Choi, chief customer and marketing officer of Prudential Hong Kong – title sponsor of Winter Wonderland in Tsim Sha Tsui – also spoke at the opening ceremony,“We hope the spectacular light displays will create a memorable winter experience for locals and visitors from around the world.”

(From left)Permanent Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Vivian Sum, HKTB chairman Peter Lam, Rosanna Law, and chief executive of Hong Kong Central at Hongkong Land Graeme Torre officiate the ceremony in Central

In Central, Winter Wonderland transformed Statue Square Gardens into a European-style railway station and Christmas market. The area also features a 22-meter outdoor Christmas tree alongside a 12-meter steam train, reindeer decorations, and wooden chalets.

There were also light projections on buildings in Central and Tsim Sha Tsui, including the Bank of China Tower and Hong Kong Cultural Centre. Meanwhile, a Christmas market and workshops will launch in Causeway Bay in mid-December.