Sports chief pushes citizens to get moving for better health

From cheering on football giants at Kai Tak Sports Park to working out with families on the annual Sports for All Day, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui encouraged the public to adopt a more active lifestyle through exercise.

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In a Facebook post on Sunday, Law shared highlights of her packed weekend of sports, which included the highly anticipated Hong Kong Football Festival 2026. Witnessing the cheers from over 42,800 fans at the Kai Tak Stadium, she noted that both Manchester City and Inter Milan players, as well as the organizers, were thrilled by the electrifying atmosphere.

She also expressed gratitude to all the teams for their hard work in ensuring smooth operations at the Kai Tak venues, where spectators left in an orderly manner despite simultaneous events being held yesterday.

Law said the weekend's highlight came on Sunday afternoon at the annual Sports for All Day, which received a strong response after being extended to two days.

Joining Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu at Kowloon Park Sports Centre, she hoped that the initiative would inspire more people to adopt a healthy lifestyle when about 15 percent of participants revealed they do not normally exercise. Taking herself as an example, Law noted that exercising keeps people energetic and encourages citizens to participate in sports on a daily basis.

As the consultation over the city’s first Five-Year Plan is underway, Law took part in a consultation session held in Tuen Mun this morning, where more than 130 participants voiced their views.

She thanked them for their valuable insights during the session, adding they will be taken into consideration for future planning.