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NEWS

Government seeks operators for 26 cultural venues under new business model

NEWS
45 mins ago
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The Leisure and Cultural Services Department invited tenders in April to introduce a market-based business model at 26 facilities, including the Hong Kong Museum of Art and the Hong Kong Science Museum, with operators expected to be appointed within this year.

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The remarks came as Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui was responding to questions from lawmaker Chan Pui-leung, who asked how public museums could diversify their revenue sources without compromising public services.

Law said the revenue and costs involved would depend on the monthly fees proposed by successful bidders and the actual expenses of the activities held. The department will continue to assess the economic benefits after the measure is implemented.

The initiative follows a proposal in last year’s Policy Address to introduce market-oriented models at designated venues and offer more diverse value-added activities. These include renting out museums for commercial or private use on closing days and making more venues available for hire.

Law said the department received 14 submissions when it invited expressions of interest late last year, including from event and advertising planning companies and property developers. Many of the submissions included useful concepts and proposals, she added.

Chan also asked about the financial situation of museums under the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority.

In response, Law said M+ and the Hong Kong Palace Museum have been actively expanding their revenue channels, with several exhibitions and cultural and creative products receiving positive responses.

Ticket sales, sponsorships and commercial income each account for about one-third of the two museums’ total revenue. Their combined revenue for the 2025-26 financial year rose by more than 20 percent from the previous year, Law said.

She added that fundraising remains a key source of income for the cultural district, accounting for about one-third of its recurrent operating income.

In 2025-26, the authority’s fundraising revenue reached HK$219 million, up more than 30 percent year-on-year.

To encourage public support for local arts and culture, the authority installed self-service donation kiosks at its museums and performing arts venues from July 1. The kiosks mainly target small donations and are expected to make up only a small share of overall fundraising, Law said.

In addition, the official revealed that the two museums employ a combined total of seven senior executives, with total remuneration expenditure amounting to about HK$20.9 million in 2025-26.

Leisure and Cultural Services DepartmentRosanna LawWest Kowloon Cultural District Authority

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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