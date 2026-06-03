Rosanna Law mourns passing of theater veteran Chung King-fai

Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui expressed deep sorrow on Wednesday over the passing of Hong Kong theater veteran Chung King-fai, widely known as “King Sir,” at the age of 89.

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Law extended her heartfelt condolences to Chung’s family, noting that he had dedicated his life to the performing arts, directing and starring in numerous productions while promoting the development of local theater.

Chung also contributed his experience and professional expertise to the government in various roles.

He served as a member of the Committee on Performing Arts under the then Home Affairs Bureau, the Art Form Panel — now known as the Art Form Sub-committee — under the Programme and Development Committee of the Leisure and Cultural Services Department, and as Arts Advisor for drama to the Hong Kong Arts Development Council.

He was awarded the Silver Bauhinia Star in 2013 in recognition of his outstanding achievements and public service.

“King Sir directed and performed in many classic stage productions over the years, including West Side Story, A Sentimental Journey, Death of a Salesman and Tuesdays with Morrie. He also appeared in a number of films, leaving us with cherished collective memories,” Law said.

“His passing is a tremendous loss to Hong Kong’s performing arts sector. We will always treasure the memory of this stage veteran and remain deeply grateful for his distinguished contributions to the performing arts in Hong Kong,” she said.