Hong Kong will complete a review of its Film Development Fund and establish a support unit for overseas film productions in 2027, aiming to attract more productions to the city, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui said on Wednesday.

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In a written reply to a lawmaker, Law said box-office revenue rose 18 percent by the end of October compared with the same period last year. Revenue from local films was up 98 percent year on year, accounting for 30 percent of the total.

The review of the fund is expected to be completed in 2027, with new and revised measures introduced gradually. The Support Unit for Non-local Film Productions is also expected to be formed in early 2027, with planning under way, Law said.

Law said the unit will offer tailored assistance to overseas production teams and promote Hong Kong as a filming location at film festivals and through other platforms. Its performance will depend on demand from overseas productions and is difficult to quantify at this stage.

She added that the government is reviewing the fund’s financing and support schemes to improve existing measures and introduce new initiatives. The aim is to support the industry’s development into a more industrialized sector and attract sustained private investment. Authorities are consulting industry stakeholders to ensure the proposed changes are practical and support the sector’s long-term growth.