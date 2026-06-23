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NEWS

Rosanna Law confident HK tourism will bounce back to 5pc of GDP by 2029

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui expects visitor arrivals to Hong Kong to continue growing, enabling the tourism sector to reach its target of accounting for 5 percent of the city's gross domestic product (GDP) by 2029.

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Law expressed confidence in the industry's recovery despite fierce regional competition, noting that the city’s first five-year plan will maximize the tourism sector's economic contribution.

Addressing the growing trend of northbound spending driven by lower prices and a wide array of attractions across the border, Law stressed that Hong Kong must focus on its own development rather than expecting neighboring cities like Shenzhen to remain stagnant.

She also pointed out that the international community had harbored misunderstandings about Hong Kong in recent years, with some believing the city was not as safe as it used to be. However, she said positive feedback from international visitors attending mega-events such as the Hong Kong Sevens proves that global perceptions are actively changing.

Rosanna Law

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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