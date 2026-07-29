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NEWS

HK eyes more fencing events after successful World debut

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong will seek to host more fencing competitions after the men’s foil team won a historic silver medal at the World Championships on home soil, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui said on Wednesday.

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The team narrowly lost 45-44 to world No. 1 Italy in Tuesday night’s final at AsiaWorld-Expo, securing Hong Kong’s best result in the team event at the championships.

Speaking on a radio program, Law described the match as deeply moving and urged residents to continue supporting the city’s fencers.

She said the International Fencing Federation was impressed by the venue, while the Fencing Association of Hong Kong, China, had coordinated the tournament smoothly.

The event demonstrated Hong Kong’s ability to stage major international sporting competitions, she added.

Law said the government would seek to attract more fencing tournaments, including Asian and national-level competitions, while continuing to stage major international events such as the FIE Foil Grand Prix.

Regarding a proposed fencing facility in the Northern Metropolis, Law said it could accommodate regional, local and selected international competitions. However, building a permanent arena solely to meet the requirements of the World Championships might not be cost-effective.

She said the second-phase expansion of AsiaWorld-Expo would provide greater flexibility for future competitions. Construction has begun on the project, which will include an indoor arena for more than 20,000 spectators and is expected to be completed in 2028.

Turning to the Hong Kong Football Festival at Kai Tak Stadium, Law said nearly two-thirds of tickets for the event had been sold. The festival will feature several leading European clubs, including Manchester City and Inter Milan.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland will not join the club’s Hong Kong trip because of a mandatory rest period following the World Cup. Law remained optimistic about ticket sales, saying organizers should invite teams with broad appeal, particularly during a World Cup year.

Meanwhile, Kowloon City district councilor Vivian Wong Man-lei said on another radio program that more than 40 restaurants and retailers had introduced ticket-stub discounts, while business turnover in the district rose by about 15 percent during major events.

She said discussions were underway on direct shuttle bus services between Kai Tak Stadium and Kowloon City, as well as plans to feature local merchants’ offers on the Hong Kong Tourism Board’s website.

Dennis Wong Ka-wing, head of the Department of Hospitality at the Hong Kong Institute of Vocational Education, suggested extending ticket-stub promotions beyond hotel restaurants to a broader range of businesses across the city.

He said the discounts must offer sufficient value to encourage spectators to spend and maximize the wider economic benefits of major events.

Rosanna LawfencingHong Kong Football Festival

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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