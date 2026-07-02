Rosanna Law: HK steadily advancing from stability to prosperity, Kai Tak ticket sales rank first in Asia

Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law said Hong Kong is steadily advancing towards a new era of prosperity on the 29th anniversary of its return to China and the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, with Kai Tak Sports Park ticket sales ranking first in Asia and third globally.

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In a social media post on Wednesday, Law said she attended the flag-raising ceremony and celebration reception before watching the "Celebration of the 105th Anniversary of the Founding of the Communist Party of China" and attending the HKSAR celebration launch ceremony.

She expressed gratitude to President Xi Jinping for his long-term care and support for Hong Kong, and said Xi emphasised the need to fully and accurately implement the "one country, two systems" policy and the "patriots administering Hong Kong" principle.

Law said Hong Kong's economy continues to improve and people's livelihoods have significantly improved, fully demonstrating the vitality of "one country, two systems." She noted that visitor arrivals have risen for four consecutive years, driven by mega events and international cultural and sports events.

She added that the HKSAR government is accelerating the drafting of its first five-year plan to align with the national 15th Five-Year Plan and better integrate into the national development strategy.