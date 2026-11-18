The Hong Kong Tourism Board has unveiled its largest-ever WinterFest, expanding the signature Winter Wonderland across Central, Tsim Sha Tsui, and Causeway Bay for the first time.

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The flagship festive event, running through January 5, 2027, features five must-visit photo spots that aim to transform the city into Asia's sparkling capital.

In Tsim Sha Tsui, the Prudential Hong Kong Winter Wonderland extends festivities to the waterfront. The Hong Kong Cultural Centre complex serves as a vibrant light-and-art stage, highlighted by a starlight concert projection on the Clock Tower and an aurora installation along the promenade.

Hong Kong Cultural Centre

Nearby, the Hong Kong Space Museum has turned its iconic dome into a giant winter snow globe featuring swirling snowflakes and dancing reindeer, accompanied by a dazzling sea of over 7,000 color-changing light orbs synchronized to music.

The Hong Kong Museum of Art has also dressed its facade in Nordic-inspired aurora projections, offering a cinematic backdrop of shimmering northern lights along the harbor.

Festive dreamscapes

Across the harbor, the Causeway Bay Winter Wonderland transforms the Lee Gardens neighborhood into a festive dreamscape centered on Santa Claus and six elves.

Lee Gardens

Sparkling illuminations line Yun Ping Road and Hysan Avenue alongside a 40-meter outdoor Elf Village bar. Building facades on Lan Fong Road and Pak Sha Road will host light shows, while Christmas markets, workshops, shopping perks, and cultural tours of upstairs shops will roll out in mid-December.

Finally, the Central Winter Wonderland turns Statue Square Gardens into a fairy-tale realm featuring a Christmas train station, festive chalets, and a 22-meter Christmas tree that changes colors to nightly music.

The Court of Final Appeal

Starting at 7pm each evening, an eight-act light show illuminates surrounding landmarks – including the Bank of China Tower, the Court of Final Appeal, City Hall, the HSBC Main Building, and Prince's Building – featuring a virtual classic steam train journeying past local icons like the Peak Tram.