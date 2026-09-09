logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Rosanna Law pays tribute to Tung Chee-hwa, recalls role in launching individual travel scheme

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui on Wednesday mourned the passing of Hong Kong’s first chief executive Tung Chee-hwa, recalling his role in introducing the Individual Visit Scheme during the city’s recovery from SARS.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Tung died peacefully on Tuesday at the age of 89, surrounded by his family.

In a social media post, Law expressed profound sorrow and recalled working at the Trade and Industry Department during negotiations over the Mainland and Hong Kong Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement in 2003.

She said that on the eve of the agreement’s signing, an arrangement allowing mainland residents to visit Hong Kong individually was added at the last minute.

Law said officials only learned after the measure was implemented that Tung had personally pushed for the policy with the central government in an effort to revive Hong Kong’s economy following the SARS outbreak.

The Individual Visit Scheme subsequently helped stimulate the city’s tourism, retail and catering sectors, she said.

Law recalled joining the Tourism Commission in 2010 and spending the following six years working on the expansion and management of the scheme.

After returning to the tourism sector following the pandemic, she said she came to appreciate that the Individual Visit Scheme remained a cornerstone of Hong Kong’s tourism industry.

She said the growth in visitors traveling under the scheme, along with the economic benefits they brought, had played an important role at different stages of Hong Kong’s economic recovery.

“Tung’s deep love for Hong Kong, his insight, and his foresight continue to benefit Hong Kong to this day,” Law wrote.

Tung Chee-hwaRosanna Law

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
British Consulate General expresses condolences over death of Tung Chee-hwa
NEWS
17 mins ago
HKJC pays tribute to former honorary president Tung Chee-hwa
NEWS
1 hour ago
Former CE Donald Tsang pays tribute to Tung Chee-hwa for dedicated leadership and education vision
NEWS
3 hours ago
Xinhua mourns Tung Chee-hwa as ‘close friend of CPC’
NEWS
3 hours ago
Henry Tang mourns passing of former chief executive Tung Chee-hwa
NEWS
7 hours ago
File Photo
Tung Chee-hwa's funeral: Will HK see a third state funeral?
NEWS
13 hours ago
Tung Chee-hwa's shipping empire: Orient Overseas sold for $33.8 billion in 2017
NEWS
13 hours ago
Jiang Zemin’s handshake, policy storms and ‘foot pain’ exit: the defining moments of Tung Chee-hwa’s turbulent tenure
NEWS
15 hours ago
File Photo
Tung Chee-hwa: From shipping magnate to HKSAR's first leader
NEWS
16 hours ago
File photo
Tung Chee-hwa's memorable quotes: A look back at HK's first Chief Executive
NEWS
16 hours ago
Hong Kong’s first chief executive Tung Chee-hwa dies at 89
NEWS
17 hours ago
(Online photo from Facebook)
HK woman loses $1.1m in 'running for profit' scam promoted at celebrity banquets
NEWS
23 hours ago
Two men held after nearly 8000 liters of diesel seized at illegal filling station
NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.