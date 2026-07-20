Rosanna Law hopes World Cup can help revive nightlife as she watches final with fans at Kai Tak

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Government seeks operators for 26 cultural venues under new business model
08-07-2026 17:37 HKT
Rosanna Law confident HK tourism will bounce back to 5pc of GDP by 2029
23-06-2026 14:06 HKT
Rosanna Law mourns passing of theater veteran Chung King-fai
03-06-2026 19:16 HKT
HK visitor numbers rise 12pc in 2025, hotel tax revenue hits $770m
01-04-2026 19:07 HKT
HK exclusively holds Art Basel for next five years
25-03-2026 17:03 HKT
Cultural chief praises stunning LNY night float parade
18-02-2026 16:36 HKT