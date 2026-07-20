logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Rosanna Law hopes World Cup can help revive nightlife as she watches final with fans at Kai Tak

NEWS
56 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law watched the World Cup final live with fans at the Kai Tak Mall on Monday, saying the event has helped Hong Kongers rediscover the joy of night-time activities.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Speaking at half-time, Law said the match was tense in the opening minutes and the atmosphere among fans was electric. She expressed hope for a goal soon to make the game more exciting.

Law noted that many major events will follow the World Cup, including fencing competitions, concerts, football matches and a Sports for All Day in early August. "During the pandemic, we may have forgotten that it's actually quite enjoyable to go out with friends for drinks and late-night snacks," she said.

She also praised businesses for their creativity in attracting customers, with some restaurants operating late and even dim sum restaurants offering match screenings. She said bars that adapted to the World Cup schedule by opening in the morning had seen business grow.

Rosanna Law World Cup final nightlife revival

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Government seeks operators for 26 cultural venues under new business model
NEWS
08-07-2026 17:37 HKT
Rosanna Law: HK steadily advancing from stability to prosperity, Kai Tak ticket sales rank first in Asia
NEWS
02-07-2026 05:06 HKT
(File photo)
Rosanna Law confident HK tourism will bounce back to 5pc of GDP by 2029
NEWS
23-06-2026 14:06 HKT
Rosanna Law mourns passing of theater veteran Chung King-fai
NEWS
03-06-2026 19:16 HKT
Haw Par Mansion is a Grade 1 historic building built in 1935 by Aw Boon Haw, founder of the Tiger Balm empire.
Haw Par Mansion set for rebirth as Hong Kong’s first cultural villa
ARTS & CULTURE
01-06-2026 19:56 HKT
(File Photo)
HK visitor numbers rise 12pc in 2025, hotel tax revenue hits $770m
NEWS
01-04-2026 19:07 HKT
HK exclusively holds Art Basel for next five years
NEWS
25-03-2026 17:03 HKT
Rosanna Law hopes HK tourism creates unforgettable experiences that boost repeat visits
NEWS
22-02-2026 21:57 HKT
Cultural chief praises stunning LNY night float parade
NEWS
18-02-2026 16:36 HKT
Rosanna Law anticipates over 50 million visitors in 2026, optimistic about Chinese New Year tourism
NEWS
01-02-2026 15:03 HKT
(File Photo)
AI meets lottery: HK punters turn to chatbots for the $100m Mark Six jackpot
NEWS
13 hours ago
(File photo)
No plan to suspend dog-friendly dining scheme despite backlash, Tse says
NEWS
18 hours ago
Water supply disruption hits Shau Kei Wan, restaurants forced to suspend operations
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.