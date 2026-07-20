Rosanna Law hopes World Cup can help revive nightlife as she watches final with fans at Kai Tak

Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law watched the World Cup final live with fans at the Kai Tak Mall on Monday, saying the event has helped Hong Kongers rediscover the joy of night-time activities.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Speaking at half-time, Law said the match was tense in the opening minutes and the atmosphere among fans was electric. She expressed hope for a goal soon to make the game more exciting.

Law noted that many major events will follow the World Cup, including fencing competitions, concerts, football matches and a Sports for All Day in early August. "During the pandemic, we may have forgotten that it's actually quite enjoyable to go out with friends for drinks and late-night snacks," she said.

She also praised businesses for their creativity in attracting customers, with some restaurants operating late and even dim sum restaurants offering match screenings. She said bars that adapted to the World Cup schedule by opening in the morning had seen business grow.