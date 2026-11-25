Hong Kong actress Angela Yuen Lai-lam hopes her film Afterpiece will reach HK$100 million at the box office after winning Best Leading Actress at the Golden Horse Awards.

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Yuen returned to Hong Kong on Tuesday (Nov 24) and joined the film's producer Derek Yee Tung-sing for a celebratory champagne toast and a thank-you screening.

She said she was touched by the congratulations she received from people across different fields, including Hong Kong fencer Cheung Ka-long. Her boss, actor Louis Koo Tin-lok, had also congratulated her.

Yuen said receiving recognition from people outside the entertainment industry made her feel she had brought pride to Hong Kong.

The actress also became emotional when recalling her first manager, who had supported her and believed in her talent when she did not believe in herself. She said he had passed away and wished he could have witnessed her achievement and felt proud of her. Next month marks both his birthday and the anniversary of his death.

Yuen also revealed that fellow actresses Jennifer Yu Heung-ying and Chung Suet-ying had congratulated her. She became emotional while reminiscing with Yu about their earlier days walking fashion shows, saying she felt actors of their generation were united.

Despite her Golden Horse win, Yuen said she would not take a break and would continue promoting the film. She admitted that she had never experienced a major box-office hit and hoped Afterpiece could eventually surpass HK$100 million.

Meanwhile, Yee said the award would help the film's distribution and allow audiences in more territories to discover it. He also encouraged emerging filmmakers to attend more international film festivals to broaden their horizons.