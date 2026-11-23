For years, Hong Kong actress Angela Yuen Lai-lam was known for her delicate features and understated, artistic charm. But behind the familiar girl-next-door image was an actress determined to be recognized for more than just her looks.

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That journey reached a defining moment on Sunday (Nov 22), when the 33-year-old won Best Leading Actress at the 63rd Golden Horse Awards for Afterpiece. More than a decade after entering the entertainment industry, Yuen had earned recognition on one of Chinese-language cinema's biggest stages – on her own terms.

From 'Maxim's girl' to the big screen

Yuen's path to acting was far from conventional. Raised in Sha Tau Kok, she entered the entertainment industry while studying accounting at Hong Kong Baptist University's College of International Education.

A 2015 Lunar New Year advertisement for Maxim's Cakes brought her widespread attention, earning her the nickname "Maxim's girl" and a three-year contract with Starz People.

She made her acting debut in ViuTV's launch drama We I U in 2016. Her short hair and natural charm quickly established her as an artsy, girl-next-door figure. It was an image that made her popular, but also threatened to typecast her in a narrow range of roles.

Her early career was not without setbacks. A contractual dispute with Starz People in 2017 put her career under pressure. After joining Triple S Artiste Management under Louis Koo Tin-lok's One Cool Group, she continued to build her acting portfolio, gradually taking on more demanding roles.

Breaking away from the pretty-girl image

A major turning point came with The Narrow Road (2022), in which Yuen played Candy, a single mother struggling to raise her daughter during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Appearing without makeup, she shed her polished image to portray a woman weighed down by everyday struggles yet determined to keep going. The performance earned her Best Leading Actress nominations at both the Golden Horse Awards and the Hong Kong Film Awards, marking a significant step in her development as an actress.

She continued to broaden her horizons through productions in Taiwan, including Measure in Love and Haunted Mountains: The Yellow Taboo. Last November, she also won Best Actress at the New Zealand Asia Pacific Film Festival for 24 Flavours, co-starring Sylvia Chang.

Her Golden Horse win for Afterpiece brought that gradual transformation into focus. In her acceptance speech, Yuen recalled how people had once seen her as a "little lamb", while the film's creative team gave her the opportunity to reveal her "big wolf" side. She also paid tribute to her late former manager, Mee Yian, for believing in her talent.

Her words captured the distance between the actress audiences first encountered and the performer she has become.

Finding her voice off screen

Yuen has also become more vocal about the challenges she has faced in the industry. In October, she shared a lengthy social media post recounting experiences of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior during her career, including sexually suggestive remarks and an unwanted kiss on the cheek by a senior actor during filming. A journalist involved in one of the incidents later issued a public apology.

By speaking out, Yuen showed another side of herself – not just an actress determined to prove her abilities, but a woman willing to challenge the power imbalances and uncomfortable practices that can persist in the entertainment industry.

From the "artsy girl" who first caught the public's attention to a Golden Horse-winning leading actress, Yuen's journey reflects a woman's determination to take ownership of her career, embrace roles that challenge her and define herself beyond the expectations attached to her appearance.