Hong Kong actress Angela Yuen Lai-lam broke down in tears backstage after winning Best Leading Actress at the 63rd Golden Horse Awards, paying tribute to her former manager, who she said had supported her since she was a newcomer to the industry but could not witness her career milestone.

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Yuen won her first Golden Horse acting award for her performance in Afterpiece, beating fellow Hong Kong actresses Jennifer Yu Heung-ying and Chung Suet-ying.

Speaking to reporters backstage after the ceremony on Sunday (Nov 22), Yuen said her mind had gone blank during her acceptance speech, causing her to forget some of the people she wanted to thank.

She apologized for forgetting to address actor Louis Koo Tin-lok as "Mr Koo" and said she was unsure whether she had properly thanked the cast and crew of Afterpiece.

Yuen also expressed gratitude to her former manager, Mee Yian, saying she was among the people who had supported her from the beginning of her career.

She described the award as the proudest achievement of her career so far, but said she regretted that her former manager could not be there to witness the moment.

"She supported me when I was still a rookie, so I am truly grateful to her for helping me become braver and stronger," Yuen said.

The actress also thanked her family, who had travelled to Taiwan to support her. She explained that she had not mentioned them during her acceptance speech because they preferred to keep their lives private.

Yuen also hoped Afterpiece would perform well at the box office, saying she wanted to experience having a film become a commercial success.

Backstage, she became emotional when she reunited with her colleagues, hugging them and breaking down in tears.

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