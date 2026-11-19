Hong Kong socialite Emily Lam Tim-yi has reportedly issued a legal letter to her ex-husband, businessman Kent Ho, demanding an explanation over the leak of her private photos, after a photo allegedly showing her with businessman Tarzan Ip Wai-tung surfaced online.

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Lam, the elder daughter of businessman Peter Lam Kin-ngok and actress Tse Ling-ling, married Ho, the son of late businessman Charles Ho Tsu-kwok, in 2014. The couple have a son and a daughter.

Their marriage came under the spotlight in August after Ho was reportedly photographed embracing and kissing his new girlfriend, Janelle, an insurance agent, on a street in Canada. Reports subsequently emerged that the couple were in the process of divorcing.

Although Lam has not publicly commented on the reported marital breakdown, a photo allegedly showing her with Ip, the former boyfriend of singer JW (Wong Ho-yee), recently circulated on social media, sparking speculation online.

The photo was reportedly taken by Lam on her mobile phone and stored in her personal iCloud account. She later deleted it, leaving it only in the account's Recently Deleted album, and had never shared it with any third party, according to sources.

Lam and Ho had previously shared an iCloud account. However, Ho had allegedly no longer had permission to access her photos or other private materials since March this year.

Sources said Ho may have been the only other person besides Lam with access to the account, raising suspicions that the photo may have been obtained without authorization.

Lam reportedly contacted her lawyers immediately after discovering that the photo had circulated online and sent a legal letter to Ho, demanding an explanation.

Ip is understood to be a close friend of Lam's younger brother, Lam Hau-nang.

Sources also claimed that Ho began dating Janelle in October last year, several months after his father died in June. Janelle, who works in the insurance industry, was reportedly introduced to Ho by Lam's younger brother. The pair are said to have grown close after Ho purchased an insurance policy from her.

Ho reportedly became estranged from many friends in Hong Kong after his relationship with Janelle came to light. His relationship with Lam has also allegedly deteriorated, with sources claiming that he no longer wishes to continue financially supporting their two children.

Lam had reportedly remained silent about the marital issues to preserve the dignity of both families and avoid affecting their children. However, sources said the recent circulation of the photo and the rumours surrounding it prompted her to take legal action.

Lam recently celebrated her 42nd birthday, sharing several photographs on social media and reflecting on the past year.

"Life is worth celebrating. A new year, and this one has taught me so much," she wrote.

She has also spoken about female independence at public events, stressing the importance of women being able to support themselves.

Apart from looking after her family, Lam has reportedly resumed her social life, attending concerts and meeting friends. She is also said to have attracted several suitors since becoming single.