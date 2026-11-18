South Korean singer Taeyeon of Girls' Generation is set to bring her F.L.Y. concert to the Hong Kong Coliseum on March 27 and 28, 2027, marking a significant milestone in her concert career in the city.

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Announced on Wednesday (Nov 18), the tour will kick off in Seoul, with three shows scheduled at the KSPO Dome from January 15 to 17, before heading to Macau, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Taipei and Tokyo.

The Hong Kong shows, titled TAEYEON CONCERT – F.L.Y. IN HONG KONG, will take place at the Hung Hom venue, one of the city's most iconic concert stages.

Taeyeon has performed in Hong Kong several times over the years, with previous concerts held at AsiaWorld-Expo, including her PERSONA tour in 2017, 's... tour in 2018, The ODD Of LOVE in 2023 and The TENSE in 2025.

Her upcoming shows will see her take the stage at the Hong Kong Coliseum, a venue that has hosted relatively few K-pop concerts over the years. Among the notable K-pop events held there was SMTOWN's special concert in August 2017, featuring acts including EXO, SHINee, Super Junior and Red Velvet.

Taeyeon rose to fame as a member of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation before establishing herself as a successful solo artist.