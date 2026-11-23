Uaenas in Hong Kong finally have the dates they’ve been waiting for as South Korean singer IU has confirmed two nights in the city on April 24 and 25, 2027, at Kai Tak Stadium as part of the first leg of her 2027 world tour.

The long-awaited announcement came late Sunday night (Nov 22), marking her return to Hong Kong three years after her 2024 "HEREH" world tour.

The tour will kick off at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok before heading to other destinations across Asia and beyond, including Taiwan, Singapore, Japan and Sydney. The Hong Kong shows will mark her largest-ever concerts in the city.

More cities and dates are expected to be announced next January, with IU telling fans that a second round of tour stops is in the works.

She also revealed that the overseas concerts will feature a setlist tailored to international fans, drawing on Spotify rankings and audience responses, while the South Korean dates will have a different lineup of songs.

The stadium-scale tour has already sparked excitement among fans, with anticipation building over ticket sales.

Beyond the tour, IU's sixth full-length album is also nearing completion.

Fans can meanwhile look forward to two newly released tracks, "From This Star" and "Dear My Crazy Soulmate," both of which are set to feature on the upcoming album.

With the tour announcement out of the way, attention now turns to the album's official release date.

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