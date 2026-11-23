A suspected personal Instagram account belonging to Richard Li Tzar-kai, the younger son of tycoon Li Ka-shing, has taken social media by storm after sharing candid glimpses of the billionaire flying planes, scuba diving, and strumming a guitar.

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Operating under the handle @richard380350, the unverified account has quickly amassed over 11,000 followers, including prominent figures from Hong Kong’s political, business, and entertainment circles.

A musical side and witty netizen banter

The account drew widespread attention on Saturday after posting a video clip of a man believed to be Li playing an acoustic guitar. The performance began as a solo before transitioning into an accompaniment to Taiwanese singer Eric Chou’s 2016 Mandopop ballad "How Have You Been?".

The post sparked an influx of lively comments from netizens. When one user cheekily asked, "Can you teach me?", the account owner replied simply: "ok".

Other commenters playfully dubbed him "a musician held back by his billionaire status," while some noted how refreshing and touching it was to see someone of his immense wealth earnestly practicing and enjoying an instrument.

Taking advantage of the rare direct interaction, one stock investor even jokingly pleaded for financial advice: "Richard, I'm holding a hand full of Nvidia, what should I do now? Can you prop up the share price a bit so I can make an exit?"

Flying high and diving deep

The account made its debut on the 7th of last month with a photo taken inside an aircraft cockpit, set to the background track "Good Day Energy". Later that day, a smiling selfie was uploaded, followed by subsequent posts and videos showcasing private flight piloting and scuba diving sessions.

Both activities align closely with Li’s well-known personal pastimes. The chairman of PCCW and Pacific Century Group has previously spoken publicly about his passion for flying private aircraft and diving during his leisure time.

Observers also noted that the numbers "380" and "350" in the handle @richard380350 likely pay homage to two flagship commercial Airbus jetliner models—the A380 and the A350—reflecting his longstanding passion for aviation.

Real clip or AI?

Amid the rise of sophisticated generative AI and deepfakes, and given that the profile lacks Instagram’s official verified "blue badge," initial doubts surfaced over whether the account was authentic.

However, AI detection tools applied by Sing Tao Headline, the sister publication of The Standard, to analyze the guitar-playing video concluded that the footage is an authentic recording rather than an AI-generated deepfake, pointing to natural lighting, realistic facial expressions, and anatomically precise hand placement and fingerpicking movements.

Sources confirmed that the account is indeed Li's authentic personal profile, which had been set up for some time before catching broader public attention.

High-profile circle of followers

Despite its relatively low-key inception, the account counts several prominent Hong Kong figures among its followers.

From the business and public sectors, followers include Sonia Cheng Chi-man, CEO of Rosewood Hotel Group and daughter of New World Development chairman Henry Cheng Kar-shun; Bernard Charnwut Chan, Chairman of the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority Board and former Convenor of the Executive Council; Benson Luk Hon-man, Secretary-General of the Business and Professionals Alliance for Hong Kong (BPA); New People’s Party lawmaker Adrian Pedro Ho King-hong; and Judy Chen Qing, Chairman of the Hong Kong Committee for UNICEF.

Celebrity followers include veteran actress Carina Lau Ka-ling, ERROR boyband member Denis Kwok Ka-chun ("193"), and ViuTV television host Hailey Chan Yu-hei.